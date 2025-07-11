Humaira Asghar Ali died nine months before her body was found in Karachi flat: Report Humaira Asghar Ali, best known for her work in 'Jalaibee' and 'Aik Tha Badsha', is believed to have passed away around October 2024.

New Delhi:

Pakistani actress and model Humaira Asghar Ali, who was found dead in her Karachi apartment this week, is believed to have passed away around October 2024. According to police, the actress's body was found to be in a very decomposed state by the authorities. DIG Syed Asad Raza provided the Pakistani media with information regarding Humaira, stating that the actress's home was broken into by the police.

According to Arab News, the brother of Humaira Asghar Ali collected her remains on Thursday and dismissed the reports claiming that the family had disowned her. It is said that Humaira was living alone in her Karachi flat for seven years. Humaira's brother, Naveed Asghar, revealed that her sister had distanced herself from the family and started living alone in Karachi. He continued by saying that the family had tried to find Ali roughly six months earlier, but she had never disclosed her precise address and her phone numbers were switched off. One of her friends informed them that she "did not know the actress" when they reached out to her.

The news of the demise of Humaira Ashghar Ali has left the entertainment industry in shock. Social media users have expressed their grief on the internet. Recently, Pakistani actress Sonya Hussyn came forward and expressed her wish to perform the final rites for Humaira, whose body was reportedly left unclaimed by the family.

About Humaira Asghar Ali

According to details available on IMDb, Humaira started her career with Refi Peer Theatre, where she used to perform during her college years before entering into fashion and modelling industry. She studied painting and sculpture at the National College of Arts and the College of Art and Design at the University of the Punjab, Lahore.

