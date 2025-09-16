Huma Qureshi's engagement news creates buzz online: Meet her fiance, Rachit Singh Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi is making headlines with rumours of her engagement to her long-time alleged boyfriend, Rachit Singh. While the couple has not officially confirmed the news, fans are curious to know more about Rachit Singh, his career, and his relationship with the actress.

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi’s engagement news has created a buzz on social media. The actress is rumoured to be engaged to Rachit Singh, a well-known acting coach in Bollywood. Fans are curious to know more about her rumoured fiancé and their relationship.

Rachit Singh is originally from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. He entered the Bollywood industry by pursuing acting and coaching. He started his journey with ramp modelling in Delhi before moving to Mumbai, where he worked under the mentorship of casting director Atul Mongia. He also assisted in various workshops, including those run by Mongia’s Artist Collective. His notable works include 'Karmma Calling', where he played the role of a character named 'Vedant'.

The rumours with Huma Qureshi

Multiple media outlets report that Huma Qureshi and Rachit Singh have been in a romantic relationship for some time, and there is speculation that they are now engaged. However, none of the reports have confirmed the engagement officially. The duo have been spotted together at social events, including parties or gatherings. More recently, a private gathering for Rachit’s birthday, where Huma was present, also added to the rumours.

A photo shared by singer Akasa Singh with both Huma and Rachit, with a caption that many interpreted as congratulatory, leading fans to speculate on an engagement. Viral photos or stories of their joint appearances (twinned outfits, close friendship pictures) have also been widely shared.

Screengrab taken from Akasa Singh's Instagram story.

It’s unclear when an engagement might have taken place, if at all. Some reports suggest it could have happened privately, but there is no verified evidence.

