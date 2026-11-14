Huma Qureshi's appearance on India's Got Latent brings Toxic back into spotlight, here's how much it earned

Huma Qureshi's appearance on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent has brought Yash's film Toxic back into the spotlight. The actor, who played Elizabeth in the Geetu Mohandas directorial, found herself at the centre of a funny exchange when Samay took a dig at the film's box-office performance. However, Huma was quick to turn the joke around on the comedian, making for one of the more entertaining moments of the episode.

Samay Raina takes a dig at Huma Qureshi over Toxic

During her appearance on India's Got Latent, Samay brought up Toxic and joked about its performance at the box office. He told Huma that guests usually appear on the show before their films flop, but she was the first person to arrive after delivering a box-office disappointment.

Huma did not take long to respond. She told Samay, "I just acted in a movie named Toxic; you're literally toxic in life." The comedian then added, "But at least people watch me."

The exchange continued as Huma brought up the idea of hate-watching, suggesting that it could also contribute to the show's popularity. Samay joked that the same could be said about Toxic. He also made a remark about the intimate scenes in the film's trailer.

Huma later teased Samay about how politely he invites guests to the show, only to take playful digs at them once they arrive. Their back-and-forth has now brought fresh attention to the film and its theatrical performance.

How much did Yash's Toxic earn at the box office?

Despite the considerable anticipation surrounding Yash's return to cinemas after KGF: Chapter 2, Toxic did not achieve the expected box-office success. According to Sacnilk's reported figures, the film collected Rs 250.13 crore net in India, while its domestic gross stood at Rs 298.51 crore. Its overseas earnings were reported at Rs 43.75 crore, taking the worldwide gross to Rs 342.26 crore in 37 days.

The film opened strongly, collecting Rs 101.10 crore net in India on its first day. However, its collections witnessed a significant drop in the following days. It eventually struggled to maintain its momentum at the box office.

The worldwide collection remained below the Rs 350-crore mark, making its theatrical performance a talking point despite its impressive opening.

Reportedly, Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups was made on a production budget of approximately Rs 450 crore, excluding publicity and release expenses.

What is Toxic about?

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups features Yash in the lead role, alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria. Huma plays Elizabeth in the film.

The action drama was released in theatres on August 26, 2026. It attracted considerable attention before its release, particularly for its intense visuals and intimate sequences. However, after reaching cinemas, the film received mixed reactions, with viewers raising questions about its violence, portrayal of women and storytelling.

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