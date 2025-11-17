Huma Qureshi gets a hug from rumoured fiance at Himesh Reshammiya's Mumbai concert; video goes viral Huma Qureshi and her rumoured fiancé Rachit Singh's cosy PDA moments from a Himesh Reshammiya concert in Mumbai went viral. In the clip, Rachit is seen hugging and kissing Huma on the head.

New Delhi:

Huma Qureshi and her rumoured fiancé, Rachit Singh, are the talk of the town after their cute PDA moments from Himesh Reshammiya’s Mumbai concert went viral. Of late, the duo have been making appearances at many shows and red carpet events together.

Comedian-actor Munawar Faruqui was also spotted enjoying the concert with the rumoured couple.

Huma Qureshi, Rachit Singh's PDA-filled video goes viral

Several videos of celebs enjoying Himesh Reshammiya’s concert are going viral. One of them has Huma laughing, chatting and enjoying herself with Rachit Singh, standing just behind her. Soon after, we see Singh gently wrapping his arms around her and planting a soft kiss on her head. Munawar was also a part of the frame throughout.

Moments later, Huma realises there could be cameras around them. She playfully prompts Rachit to pull his hands back, almost shyly. They later joined Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, who attended the event, and vibed to some of Himesh Reshammiya’s hit tracks, including Hookah Bar. Here are the videos:

Huma Qureshi and Rachit Singh recently attended Thamma event together

Huma and Rachit have been spotted together several times recently, including one of their latest appearances at the Thamma screening.

In September, several reports had it that the two had secretly exchanged rings in the US. While the couple remained silent, a source told HT City, "Huma and Rachit have been going strong for a while… he proposed to her on Sunday in an intimate affair, and she said yes," the insider said, adding that they are yet to decide when to make their relationship public.

Who Is Rachit Singh?

Rachit Singh is an acting coach and an actor. Originally from Varanasi, he moved to Delhi in 2012 to pursue modelling before shifting to Mumbai in 2016 to create his mark in entertainment. He has also worked on OTT series, Karmma Calling, led by Raveena Tandon.

