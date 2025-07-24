WWE legend Hulk Hogan dies at 71: Varun Dhawan pays emotional tribute Hulk Hogan's death at 71 has left millions in mourning. Varun Dhawan joins WWE fans across the globe in remembering the larger-than-life wrestling icon.



Legendary wrestling champion Hulk Hogan passed away on Thursday, July 24, 2025. The news of his demise has left the entire entertainment and sports industry in deep shock. From social media users to well-known celebrities, many have expressed their grief online.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan also took to his Instagram handle to share his condolences and pay tribute to pop culture icon Hulk Hogan. Re-sharing a post originally by WWE on his Instagram stories, the Baby John actor wrote, "You inspired an entire generation, Hulkster. RIP," along with a red broken heart emoji.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM / @VARUNDVN)Screengrab of Varun Dhawan's Instagram story

Hulk Hogan death reason: What we know so far

After a reported heart attack, emergency personnel were called to his Clearwater home early on Thursday morning. According to TMZ, Hogan was not able to be revived despite immediate medical attention.

For the unversed, Hulk Hogan, aka Terry Gene Bollea, was best known by his ring name Hulk Hogan. He was a professional wrestler and widely known for his work with WWE and World Championship Wrestling.

He started his professional wrestling journey in 1977, but rose to fame after signing a contract with the World Wrestling Federation (now WWE) in December 1983.

Varun Dhawan's work front

Talking about Varun Dhawan's work front, he was last seen in the cop-drama film 'Baby John' alongside Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh. He will be next seen in Shashank Khaitan's family romantic drama film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rohit Saraf in the lead roles. The Bollywood film is slated to hit the silver screens on October 2, 2025, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti.

