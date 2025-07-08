Hrithik Roshan wraps up 'War 2' shoot, expresses gratitude to 'Sir' Jr NTR and Kiara Advani Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan penned a heartfelt note on his official X handle and expressed his gratitude to the cast and crew members while announcing the wrap-up of the 'War 2' shoot.

New Delhi:

Hrithik Roshan has officially wrapped the shoot of the most anticipated action thriller film 'War 2'. Ayan Mukerji's directorial is the sequel to the 2019 film 'War'. Taking to the official X handle (formerly Twitter), the actor penned a heartfelt note reflecting on the journey. He also expressed his gratitude to the cast and crew, especially his co-stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.

On Tuesday, the 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' actor wrote, "Feeling a mixed bag of emotions as the cameras stopped rolling for #War2. 149 days of relentless chase, action, dance, blood, sweat, injuries... and it was all WORTH IT!" Talking about his experience of working with South superstar Jr NTR, Roshan wrote, "@tarak9999 sir it has been an honor to work alongside you and create something so special together."

He also shared his heartfelt gratitude towards Kiara Advani and wrote, " I'm so excited for the world to witness the lethal side of you, you've been spectacular to share screen with. I cannot wait for you all to witness the incredible cinematic vision of Adi & Ayan!! To the entire cast & crew of War 2, Thank you for sharing your brilliance and giving it your all every single day."

Check Hrithik Roshan's X post below:

He concluded the note by calling it 'always bitter-sweet to call it a wrap for Kabir'. "Lastly, it's always bitter-sweet to call it a wrap for Kabir, it will take a couple of days to feel like myself again. Now onto the journey of presenting our film to you all on August 14th, 2025," the tweet further reads.

The second instalment of the 2019 film 'War', 'War 2', is scheduled to hit the silver screens on August 14, 2025, a day before India's Independence Day. The film is a part of the YRF spy universe and is produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The music of this film is composed by Pritam Chakraborty. Interestingly, the film will see a clash with South superstar Rajinikanth's starrer 'Coolie'.

