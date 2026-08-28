Hrithik Roshan's son Hrehaan makes debut in music; Rakesh Roshan has special praise for Sussanne Khan

New Delhi:

Hrithik Roshan and his former wife Sussanne Khan's son Hrehaan, has followed his family's long-standing association with music and has made his debut by launching his music video - This Heavenly Place. While the War actor posted a crisp note in appreciation of his son, Rakesh Roshan and Sussanne dropped heartwarming wishes too.

Hrithik Roshan's son makes music debut

"You were born with an innate wisdom Ray: I trust it so much. It makes me fearless", wrote Hrithik Roshan while proudly sharing his son's work. Fans took to the comments and praised Hrehaan, also suggesting that he looks like how his father appeared in Fiza. Take a look:

Sussanne Khan lauds son Hrehaan

Sussanne Khan praised Hrehaan and posted a heartwarming note for her son, along with his photos. She wrote, "This Heavenly Place by @hrehaan today is the happiest day of my existence… you make me sooooooo overwhelmed with joy and Pride My Son. From here to endless passion that lives inside you as An Artist. My Heart is Overwhelmed."

Sussanne, who parted ways with Hrithik in 2014, shares a harmonious bond with the latter and his family. This explains her former father-in-law Rakesh Roshan's comment: "Sussane a proud moment, Ray is a ray of sunshine." The celebrity interior designer replied, "Biggest congratulations to u n mama". Saba Azad, Hrithik's girlfriend, commented with multiple red heart emojis on Sussanne's post for Hrehaan.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSSANNE KHAN)Rakesh Roshan praises Hrithik and Sussanne's son Hrehaan

Hrehaan's grandfather and Hrithik Roshan's father, Rakesh Roshan, wrote, "Music has always been the heartbeat of our family, and seeing you take the lead with your own album - writing, composing, & singing every word, is deeply moving. You are carving your own path with grace & brilliant artistry. Keep soaring, @hrehaan my boy Give it a listen today. Out now on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube and all music streaming platforms."

Hrehaan Roshan made his Instagram debut

Hrehaan also made his Instagram debut, with his first post being his music album. Hrithik's sister Sunaina Roshan congratulated him and penned, "Congratulations Ray , on your song launch! So proud of you and all the hard work behind this beautiful achievement. Wishing you endless success, love, and many more milestones ahead. Keep shining and let your music touch hearts! Love you and your song is just beyond fabulous, your voice speaks volumes." His cousin Pashmina Roshan wrote, "Beautiful! Congratulations Ray."

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in YRF's War 2 with Jr NTR. He also made a cameo appearance in Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha. Next, the actor is acting in Krrish 4. He is also making his directorial debut with the film.

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