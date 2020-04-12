Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 will be first Bollywood film to release in China post coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus pandemic has taken the entire world by storm but it initially originated in China, shutting down theatres all over for people to practice social distancing. Now the situation of the virus is slowly improving in China with the country lifting its month-long lockdown in Wuhan, earlier in April. Once the sitiation is normal, Vikas Bahl's film, Super 30 satrring Hrithik Roshan will be the first film from Bollywood to take on the Chinese box-office after coronavirus pandemic. The movie also features Mrunal Thakur in lead roles and narrates the real-life story of the mathematician Anand Kumar who lead his students to succeed at IIT entrance exams.

Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibashish Sarkar confirmed the news to Bollywood Hungama. “Super 30 was applied for censorship in China. As and when the country and the industry open up, it will first get censored. And then it’ll get a release in the country,” he told the website.

Hrithik Roshan played the character of Anand Kumar in his film Super 30. For the film, the actor sported a lean physique and in War, Hrithik Roshan’s transformation amazed his fans. Hrithik Roshan was in a much bulky and muscular physique in War. Here is the video of Hrithik Roshan’s transformation from Super 30’s Anand to War’s Kabir

Super 30 was a super success and crossed the coveted Rs 100 crore mark in India. It was also declared tax-free in several states, including Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. In an interview, speaking about the film, Hrithik had said, "You know, the truth is that if this film hadn’t worked, there would have been a great disappointment since I believed in it so much. It would have disempowered me. There were days when I thought this film would never work and that maybe others were right while I had gone wrong. But at the same time, I was charged that I have felt a germ in the film, and I won’t let go of that."

