Hrithik Roshan responds as Kangana Ranaut row revives memes about their feud; says, 'Who cares anymore?'

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has reacted to a social media post claiming that 'the world owes him an apology' that went viral amid Kangana Ranaut's latest political controversy. While many online interpreted recent events as vindication for the actor in their years-long public feud, Hrithik made it clear that he was not interested in people taking sides based on changing public opinion.

The actor responded in the comments section of an Instagram post shared by writer and social media personality Freddy Birdy. The post read, 'The world owes an apology to Hrithik Roshan,' prompting thousands of reactions and reigniting conversations around Hrithik and Kangana's long-running dispute.

Hrithik says opinions should be based on facts

Replying to the post, Hrithik urged people not to switch sides simply because public sentiment had changed. 'My friend, siding with 'A' just because you don't like 'B' anymore is a small part of the larger systemic issue plaguing our society. I'll wait for when the context is the right one, and motivated by facts. That would be fair. But then again, who cares anymore, right?' he wrote.

His comment quickly gained attention on social media, with many praising the actor for taking a measured approach instead of fuelling the online debate.

(Image Source : FREDDY BIRDY'S INSTAGRAM)Hrithik Roshan responds to Freddy Birdy's instagram post

How Kangana's latest remarks brought the feud back into focus

The renewed discussion began after Kangana Ranaut's recent exchange with Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das. The actor had criticised videos of student protests before responding directly to Das, questioning his claim of being a student after looking up his age online.

Das later clarified that he had never described himself as a student and joked that even Google had got his age wrong. During an interview, he added that some of his friends believed Kangana had singled him out because he resembled a younger Hrithik Roshan.

The remark soon went viral, with social media users reviving memes about Hrithik and Kangana's long-running feud. Around the same time, another claim surfaced online alleging that Hrithik had liked a meme mocking Kangana.

It was based on the screenshot posted on Reddit, but the original post on Instagram has since been deleted and cannot be authenticated.

Feud spanning close to a decade

Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut's public spat can be traced back to 2016 when Kangana called Hrithik her 'silly ex' in an interview. The actor has denied the accusations of ever dating her and subsequently sent a legal notice to the actress demanding an apology.

What ensued was a long-running battle in the media with legal notices, interviews and conflicting statements being issued. While Kangana has always claimed that they were in a relationship, Hrithik has denied them on several occasions. Close to a decade later, their spat still makes news each time either one of them is in the spotlight.

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