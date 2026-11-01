Hrithik Roshan 'heartbroken' over Kaabil director Sanjay Gupta's demise: 'One film with you wasn't enough'

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is heartbroken over the demise of filmmaker and friend Sanjay Gupta, who passed away at the age of 57 in Mumbai. The actor took to social media to pay an emotional tribute to the filmmaker and recalled his experience of working with him on the 2017 film Kaabil.

In his post, Hrithik shared that he wished they had more opportunities to work together, adding that one film with the director was not enough.

Hrithik Roshan mourns Kaabil director Sanjay Gupta's demise

Sharing a heartfelt note, Hrithik wrote, "Sanjay, I'm gonna miss you man. One film with you wasn't enough ... I will always remember our time together with so much love for you .. your laughter, your passion, that child in you that lit up with every good idea, there was so much more we needed to do together man, this is way too soon (sic)."

The actor further expressed gratitude for the experience of working on Kaabil and acknowledged the filmmaker's contribution to the film. He also shared how much the director meant to the project, saying, "Im gonna remember you with so much gratitude my friend, I wish I had hugged you harder and thanked you for giving me the best experience of my life with kaabil. Nobody will fully know how much you gave that film. I'm heartbroken, this was too soon (sic)." Take a look below:

Concluding his note, Hrithik wrote, "Strength to the family ... Rest in peace my friend (sic)."

Hrithik Roshan and Sanjay Gupta worked on Kaabil

For the unversed, Sanjay Gupta was known for directing films such as Kaante, Shootout at Wadala, Jazbaa and Kaabil. His collaboration with Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil, which also starred Yami Gautam in a lead role. The 2017 revenge thriller follows a visually impaired man who seeks revenge against a corrupt politician and his brother for assaulting his wife.

Kaabil box office collection

Kaabil remains one of the notable films in Sanjay Gupta's career. The film received a moderate response from audiences upon its release. As per trade tracker Sacnilk, it collected Rs 178.10 crore worldwide in 37 days, while its net India collection stood at Rs 104.34 crore. The film also featured Ronit Roy, Rohit Roy and Girish Kulkarni in key roles.

More about Sanjay Gupta's death

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta passed away at the age of 57 at his Mumbai residence, reportedly after suffering a head injury. The incident came to light on Saturday morning, according to Mumbai Police. An investigation into the matter is underway. He is survived by his wife and two children.

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