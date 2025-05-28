Hrithik Roshan and Hombale Films come together for ambitious Pan-India project | Deets Inside Hrithik Roshan has signed up with Hombale Films for an ambitious Pan-India. For the unversed, this is the same production house that has backed films like KGF Chapter 1 and Chapter 2, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire and Kantara.

New Delhi:

Hombale Films is one of the biggest film production houses in the Indian entertainment industry and has truly set a new benchmark with its highly successful films. While the studio has consistently amazed audiences with its mega blockbusters, the latest and most exciting update is that Hombale Films has officially announced a project with superstar Hrithik Roshan. The announcement itself has sparked widespread conversation. This is indeed big news for both Hrithik Roshan's fans and moviegoers across India.

Talking about the same, the founder Vijay Kiragandur shared, 'Very pleased with this partnership. Our goal at Hombale Films is to create inspirational, boundary-pushing stories. A step closer to achieving that goal is working with Hrithik Roshan to create a movie where imagination and intensity collide on a massive scale. We are dedicated to providing a timeless and impactful experience.'

Adding further, Hrithik shared, 'Over the years, Hombale has produced some incredibly unusual tales. I'm excited to collaborate with them and provide our viewers with a cinematic experience. We have big dreams and are dedicated to realising them.'

For the unversed, Hombale Films delivered blockbuster pan-India films over the past few years with titles like KGF Chapter 1 and Chapter 2, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire and Kantara. On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan is one of the biggest and most beloved superstars in the country. With his distinct personality, incredible on-screen presence, and flawless acting, he has delivered some of the industry's biggest hits. He also boasts one of the strongest upcoming lineups, with War 2 and Krrish 4, both highly anticipated by fans.

Now, the announcement of a collaboration between Hombale Films and Hrithik Roshan has taken excitement to an entirely new stratosphere.

