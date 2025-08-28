Hridayapoorvam X review: Did Mohanlal's family drama impress netizens? Know here Mohanlal's new film 'Hridayapoorvam' is being liked by the audience. Let's have a look at the netizens' verdict of the film.

The wait for the fans is over. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's new film 'Hridayapoorvam' has been released in theatres today. Ever since its trailer was released, the audience seemed eager to watch this film.

Now that 'Hridayapoorvam' has been released, netizens have given their verdict on the film. Looks like the family entertainer has impressed audiences.

Hridayapoorvam X review

Most of the people are praising the film on X. A user wrote on X, 'The story is well written. It does not seem dramatic and cliched. More such drama should be made like this.'

Another user wrote, 'I won’t lie, I was so nervous to come online today… but the love I’m seeing has been overwhelming. Thank you to everyone for encouraging the work that went into this film. Both Hridayapoorvam and Lokah are doing well just shows how much love our audiences have to give. Wishing our industry a beautiful Onam'

First half impresses netizens

Many viewers praised the first half of the film more and called it better than the second half. 'Hridayapoorvam is a feel-good Onam special, really enjoyed the combo of Mohanlal & Sangeeth - Malavika Mohanan brought that Kerala touch who lives in North India. Loved every bit of the first half'.

Another user wrote, 'It's a very simple story, a script full of good comedy scenes and good casting. The film is a complete family entertainer.'

Let's have a look at other X reviews here:

Sathyan Anthikad and Mohanlal came together after 10 years

'Hridayapoorvam' is a love story, which is being described as a family drama. Mohanlal and Malavika Mohanan have appeared in the lead roles in the film. Apart from this, Siddiqui, Lalu Alex, Sangeet Pratap, Sangeetha, Nishan, Baburaj, and Janardhan have also appeared in important roles in the film.

This film is directed by Sathyan Anthikad. The pair of Mohanlal and Sathyan Anthikad have come together after 10 years.

