Two years of yoga to hours of meditation: How Ranbir Kapoor prepared himself to play Lord Rama in Ramayana

New Delhi:

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is one of the most anticipated mythological epics, which is set to release in two parts, with the first instalment arriving in theatres on Diwali 2026. Recently, the film's team, including Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, director Nitesh Tiwari, and producer Namit Malhotra, attended the San Diego Comic-Con 2026.

During a Fanversation with actor Kari Lane, Ranbir opened up about how he prepared to portray Lord Rama. He revealed the physical, mental, and spiritual work that went into the role.

How did Ranbir Kapoor prepare himself to play Lord Rama in Ramayana?

When asked how he prepared for the iconic role, Ranbir revealed that he read religious texts, interacted with several scholars, and practised yoga for two years, adding, "I read a lot, met with a lot of scholars. I practiced yoga for two years. I had a guru called Suvir who used to sit and meditate with me for hours to get me really close to the teachings of Lord Rama. It's really understanding the text because we have that. There are so many versions and interpretations. Ramayana has been performed over the years through television, radio, stage plays, street plays, and musicals."

He further noted that while countless interpretations of the Ramayana have been presented over the years, this version aims to offer something unique. He said, "Every interpretation of the Ramayana is different because everyone's perspective is different. This is our interpretation. Ramayana has never been made on this scale in India, and that's what makes it special."

When is the Ramayana trailer releasing?

Sharing the announcement of the trailer's postponement, the makers released a statement and revealed that the Ramayana trailer will now be launched globally at a later date. The note read, "In over 100+ years of Indian cinema, this will become a moment of great pride where Ramayana will be shown to the entire world like any major global Hollywood film."

It further added, "This is special as it opens the door for people of the world to discover the richness of our culture and our stories with renewed pride and enthusiasm". In the end, the makers thanked fans and the believers of Ramayana for helping make this happen.

About Ramayana cast and characters

Ramayana features an ensemble star cast which includes Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Kunal Kapoor as Indra Dev, Arun Govil as Dashrath, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi and Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjihva in pivotal roles.

Ramayana production details

The film is produced by Namit Malhotra and co-produced by Kannada superstar Yash, with the screenplay written by Sridhar Raghavan. The music is composed by Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.

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Why was Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's Ramayana trailer postponed? Producer Namit Malhotra reveals