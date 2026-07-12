How much did Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 earn over the weekend? Here's what early estimates suggest

New Delhi:

Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaaferi's Dhamaal 4, which hit theatres on July 10, 2026, witnessed a noticeable jump in collections over the weekend after a decent opening day. Directed by Indra Kumar, the comedy entertainer opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike.

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhamaal 4 has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the Indian box office within three days of its release. Read on to find out how much the film earned on July 12, 2026.

How much did Dhamaal 4 collect on Sunday?

Dhamaal 4 had a moderate start at the Indian box office, collecting Rs 14 crore on its opening day across 10,669 shows. The film witnessed a significant jump in collections on Day 2, benefiting from the weekend rush. On its first Saturday, it earned Rs 22.50 crore across 10,954 shows.

According to early estimates, Dhamaal 4 has collected Rs 14.22 crore in India on Day 3 (at the time of writing), taking its three-day total past the Rs 50 crore mark. The film is currently running across 6,550 shows nationwide. With this, the film's total collection stands at Rs 50.72 crore, as per Sacnilk.

It is worth noting that these are early estimates and are subject to change. The final Day 3 box office figures will be updated by 10 am on July 13, 2026.

Dhamaal 4 movie review

India TV gave Dhamaal 4 a rating of 3 out of 5 in its review. An excerpt from the review read, "Despite its predictable screenplay and several shortcomings, Dhamaal 4 manages to stay afloat largely because of its entertaining cast, excellent comic chemistry and light-hearted family-friendly atmosphere. The film never claims to be a cinematic masterpiece or an intelligent comedy layered with subtle humour. It is, quite simply, a popcorn entertainer that works best when you leave logic at the door."

Is Dhamaal 5 in the works?

Yes, the makers hinted at a fifth instalment in the Dhamaal franchise during the film's post-credit scene. Several viewers shared videos of the sequence on X (formerly Twitter), claiming that the next chapter had already been teased. One user also alleged that filmmaker Farhad Samji would direct the upcoming instalment. However, the makers have not officially confirmed these claims yet.

Also Read: Dhamaal 4 Review: Ajay Devgn, Riteish and Arshad's film is loud, silly and predictable, but still entertaining