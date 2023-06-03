How are K-Dramas and K-Pop culture increasingly influencing the Indian audience?

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST/JEANENE WALKER How K-Drama and K-Pop have influenced the Indian audience

K-dramas (Korean dramas) and K-pop have experienced a surge in popularity among Indians in recent years, and their influence on Indian youth is evident. While Korean dramas have primarily influenced Indian audiences in fashion, beauty, and language, their direct impact on Indian cultural habits has been relatively larger.

Here are some ways in which K-dramas and K-pop have been influencing the Indian audience

1. Cultural Exchange and Awareness

Indian viewers have been introduced to different facets of Korean culture, including traditions, customs, language, and cuisine, through K-dramas and K-pop. Indian audiences have been fascinated by Korean culture and have demonstrated a strong desire to learn more about it. This cultural exchange has helped increase awareness of and respect for Korean traditions throughout the world.

2. Fashion and Style

Through K-dramas and K-pop, Korean fashion styles have had a big impact on the Indian audience. Numerous Indian fans have adopted Korean fashion trends in terms of attire, accessories, and hairdos. In India, particularly among the younger generation, fashion trends have been impacted by Korean celebrities and superstars who are revered for their sense of style.

3. Beauty and Skincare

K-beauty, also referred to as Korean beauty goods and skincare regimens, has become extremely popular in India. Through K-dramas and K-pop, Indian audiences have been introduced to cutting-edge Korean skincare methods, multi-step regimens, and a variety of beauty items. The demand for Korean beauty products in the Indian market has surged as a result of this influence.

4. Language Learning and Subtitling

The popularity of K-dramas in India has contributed significantly to the spread of the Korean language. Indian viewers frequently learn Korean expressions and terms from the programmes, which increases their desire to study it. A larger Indian audience may now watch K-dramas thanks to the emergence of subtitling organisations and fansubbing communities that offer subtitles in a variety of languages, including English and several regional Indian languages.

5. Travel and Tourism

Indian fans of K-dramas have developed a fascination with South Korea as a tourism destination. Many viewers are motivated to travel to the countries featured in their favourite dramas or visit the filming places to see the culture that is portrayed in the programmes. This has increased the number of Indian visitors visiting South Korea, which has boosted travel between the two nations.

6. Impact on Indian Entertainment Industry

The Indian entertainment sector has also been affected by K-dramas and K-pop. The storytelling style, emotional depth, and love plotlines used in K-dramas have begun to appear in Indian television programmes and films. Indian musicians are experimenting with Korean musical and dance idioms, showing the effect of K-pop on Indian music as a whole.

7. Increased Awareness of Korean Cuisine

K-dramas often feature scenes showcasing Korean food, such as kimchi, bibimbap, bulgogi, and various types of Korean street food. Indian viewers who watch these dramas may develop an awareness and curiosity about Korean cuisine, leading them to explore Korean restaurants or try Korean dishes if available.

In conclusion, the Indian public has been greatly influenced by K-dramas and K-pop. They have promoted language learning, enhanced cross-cultural exchange, inspired fashion and beauty trends, increased tourism, fostered thriving fan groups, and impacted the Indian entertainment sector. K-dramas and K-pop are becoming increasingly popular in India, and in the years to come, their effect on Indian culture is expected to change and develop much more.

(Written by- Suhani Lata Pandey)

Latest Entertainment News