How a Rs 104 crore horror film became a global blockbuster with just 25 theatres Viewers of The Conjuring: Last Rites were upset with less horror in the film. Hence, today we will tell you about a supernatural movie that was banned in several countries due to its horrid content. Moreover, it was a blockbuster at the box office.

Horror films have their own unique charm. A movie filled with suspense and fear that makes you sit on the edge of your seat is a good cinematic experience in its own. Some horror films are so intense that watching them alone can make you sweat. However, comedy is now being added to horror films, which ends up giving you no chills throughout.

But in the past, horror films were all about horror and suspense. Therefore, we're going to tell you about a horror film you shouldn't watch alone, because it's the scariest film, according to Google.

Which film is it?

We're talking about a 51-year-old release. Even today, this film is considered the world's scariest film. Moreover, it was also considered cursed, but it has 8.2 IMDb rating.

Released in 1973, the most terrifying film is 'The Exorcist,' which was banned in many countries. This horror film is based on William Peter's novel. It is said that several people were traumatised after watching this film. Consequently, it was banned in Ireland, England, and Scotland.

The Exorcist plot

The horror film 'The Exorcist' revolves around an innocent girl who is possessed by an evil spirit. The girl's mother, an actress, becomes troubled by her daughter's strange behaviour. She then takes her daughter to a priest to have the possessed girl exorcised and what follows is a series of paranormal spine-chilling scenes.

Why was The Exorcist considered cursed?

It's worth noting that several strange incidents occurred during the filming of this film. A fire broke out on the set, resulting in the death of some crew members. When it was released in theatres, several viewers suffered heart attacks.

The Exorcist was a blockbuster

Made on a budget of Rs 104.96 crore, The Exorcist grossed Rs 3,858.94 crore. Reportedly, 'The Exorcist' was initially released in just 24 to 25 theatres in the US. The limited release of 'The Exorcist' caused a massive public reaction, with sold-out shows.

Currently, film is available on Amazon Prime Video.

