Horoscope Today, May 20: Problems for Cancerians will come to an end, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of May 20, 2025 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Today is Saptami and Tuesday, the Udaya Tithi of Jyeshtha Krishna Paksha. Saptami Tithi will end at 5:52 am today, after which Ashtami Tithi will start. Indra Yoga will remain till 2:50 am today. Also, Dhanishta Nakshatra will remain till 7:32 pm today. Apart from this, Shri Sheetalashtami fast will be observed today. Also, Kalashtami will also be celebrated today. At the same time, today is the second Bada Mangal of Jyeshtha month. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of May 20, 2025 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today will be your day happy. Today you should be ready to compromise and cooperate on any big matters. The work that has been pending for many days will be completed today. With patience, all your work will be seen being done today. Today, there will be changes in many important works. In this situation, luck will favour you. Before investing, take the advice of your elders. The day will be good for teachers. There are chances of your promotion. Today is going to be a good day for students. Health will remain good today.

Lucky colour- Gray

Lucky number- 5

Taurus

Today will be a good day for you. Today you will get the support of your spouse in some household work, which will help you in completing the work soon. Avoid taking the opinion of others in office work, it would be better if you take help from a loved one in work, then the work will be completed easily. Your hard work will fill the colours of success in your life today. Today sweetness will increase in family relationships. Today you are expected to get benefits from different sources. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 6

Gemini

Today your day will be full of enthusiasm. You can get important news. Today you can win in court cases. Today there will be an increase in respect in society. Today you can get success in business and promotion in job. Today you will be appreciated in social field. Today you will get the support of a friend in work. Your financial condition will be better than before. Today is going to be a good day for students. Your spouse will fulfill the promise made earlier today, this will make you happy.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 2

Cancer

Today will be a better day for you. Your lost item will be found suddenly today. Today you will get profit in investment. People of this zodiac can get a gift from their spouse today, which will increase the sweetness in the relationship between you two. Today try to understand others well, this will benefit you. Today friends can ask you for help. You will be successful in solving the problems that come in front of you. Today you will win in legal matters. People looking for employment are likely to get employment today.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 1

Leo

Today your day will be full of happiness. Today your financial condition will remain strong. Today you will wave the flag of success in your work. Today you will feel mentally and physically fit. If you are thinking of buying a new vehicle, then buy it. There are chances of you getting profit in business today. You may meet old friends today. Today seems to be a great day for the lovemate of this zodiac. Today you will go to the temple with your family to visit God.

Lucky color- Green

Lucky number- 8

Virgo

Today will be a favorable day for you. Your inclination will be more towards creative work. Today is an auspicious day to buy a new property. You will go to the market with your spouse to buy household appliances for home decoration. Help others today only after thinking carefully. Today your health will be much better than before. Today you will be interested in spirituality. Today your colleagues will help you in work. Today you may have to go to another city due to some office work. You will get acquainted with political people.

Lucky Colour- Pink

Lucky Number- 6

Libra

Today your day will be full of happiness. Today your attempt to complete a task will be successful. Today you will get good news from family members and your self-esteem will increase. Financially, this time will be for you to take every step cautiously. Your expenses are likely to increase. Today you can get help from a special person. At night you will go out for dinner with a friend. People working away from home will get a chance to meet their family members today. Lovemates will plan to go somewhere.

Lucky Colour- Golden

Lucky Number- 7

Scorpio

Today is a lucky day. Today will start with good thoughts. Today will be beneficial for those who are associated with the soil business. Today you will get money due to hard work and behavior. The opposition will keep distance from you today. People of this zodiac will benefit from family happiness and peace today. Today you will spend most of your time with parents. There will be opportunities for money from different sources. If you try to complete the work with simplicity, then the work will definitely be completed.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 3

Sagittarius

Today will be a good day for you. Due to good morale level today, your work will move forward at a good pace. There are chances of business change today. Your creativity in the office will be better than before. Today luck will fully support you. You will discuss with your brother to complete some household work. Today is an auspicious day to buy electronic goods. Keep your valuables safe today. Today you will get a gift from your lovemate, which will keep you happy throughout the day.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 5

Capricorn

Today will be a profitable day for you. Today you will get new opportunities to expand your business. Today you will focus on educational work. Today you will get success in politics. You will get benefits of the investments made earlier. People of this zodiac will get a lot of love from their spouse today, they will plan to visit a religious place with their spouse. Today you will get success according to your hard work. Financial condition will become strong due to getting new sources of income. You will discuss with a friend to improve your career.

Lucky Colour- Blue

Lucky Number- 3

Aquarius

Today will bring new happiness in your life. Your inclination will be more towards spirituality. You will go to a temple with your parents. Due to some important work, the plan made for entertainment may be postponed today. You will spend more time at home today, money related problems will end today. You will take advice from an experienced person to expand your business. Today is going to be a good day for the students of this zodiac. If you are going for an interview, do not let your confidence decrease.

Lucky Colour- Black

Lucky Number- 7

Pisces

Today will be a great day for you. You are going to get success in your field of work. Today you are going to get benefits regarding career. You will get support from a friend in completing important tasks. Today there will be better harmony among each other in the family. Today opponents can try to harm you, so keep distance from them as much as possible. Today your interest in social work will increase, do your work carefully today.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him in predictions every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)