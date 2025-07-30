Honeymoon in Shillong: Film based on Raja Raghuvanshi murder case announced A Hindi film has been announced on the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case. Director SP Nimbavat's team has met Raja's family and has received the green signal.

New Delhi:

The murder of famous transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi is now going to be seen on the silver screen. A film named 'Honeymoon in Shillong', based on this sensational murder case, was announced on Tuesday. According to the makers, the script has been finalised and 80 per cent of the film will be shot in Indore and the rest in Shillong (Meghalaya).

The director and production team of 'Honeymoon in Shillong' reached Raja Raghuvanshi's house on Tuesday and had a long conversation with the family. All the major events were discussed in detail with brother Vipin Raghuvanshi.

The truth has to be revealed, says Director SP Nimbawat

Director SP Nimbawat said that the purpose of the film is to bring out the truth. He also added that he has no connection with Sonam's family and the film will focus entirely on Raja's life and this painful honeymoon murder mystery. While talking about the cast of the film, the director said that at the moment, he has only got the green signal from the family and will head to Mumbai and decide on the actors for the film. However, he did mention that a Bollywood star will most probably feature in the film.

What is the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case?

It is worth noting that Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam were married with great pomp in Indore on May 11. Just nine days after the marriage, on May 20, both left for Shillong for their honeymoon and went missing on May 23. Later, on June 2, Raja's body was recovered from Wei Sawdong Falls. Deep injury marks were found on the neck, which made it clear that the death was not normal.

Investigation revealed that Sonam had conspired in this murder along with her lover Raj Kushwaha and other companions. In the case, eight people, including wife Sonam and her lover Raj, have been arrested, out of which three accused are out on bail.

