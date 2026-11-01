Honey Singh's nephew Vidit Olak dies in Jalandhar car accident; singer mourns loss

Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh's nephew Vidit Olak died in a road accident in Punjab's Jalandhar in the early hours of Sunday. Vidit, son of Speed Records owner Dinesh Olak, was travelling with his friend Aarav Talwar when their car rammed into a parked Municipal Corporation tractor-trolley on a flyover near the Police Lines.

The two friends were reportedly returning home after attending a birthday party. Following the news of the accident, singer Yo Yo Honey Singh took to social media to express grief over Vidit's death.

Honey Singh's nephew Vidit Olak dies, singer mourns loss

In his post, Honey Singh referred to Vidit as his nephew and mourned his loss. He wrote, "Its dark decade for me loss of my nephew is devastating. Bhole nath mehr mehr mehr @dineshauluck." Take a look:

(Image Source : HONEY SINGH'S INSTAGRAM)Screengrab taken from Honey Singh's Instagram story.

According to the information, the accident took place at around 3 am. The Volkswagen car was travelling from BMC Chowk towards BSF Chowk on the flyover when it collided with the Municipal Corporation tractor-trolley parked on the road.

A total of five young men were travelling in the car at the time of the accident. The impact of the collision was so severe that Vidit Olak and Aarav Talwar died on the spot. The Baradari Police Station team reached the spot, took custody of the bodies and initiated an investigation.

According to Baradari Police Station SHO Sahil Chaudhary, Municipal Corporation sanitation workers were carrying out cleaning work on the flyover. A tractor-trolley had been parked on the road to collect garbage when the car approaching from behind rammed into it.

The police said that the other three occupants of the car had already returned home. Meanwhile, the families of both deceased men declined to pursue legal action. Following this, the police handed over the bodies to their respective families.

Report - Paramjit Singh Rangpuri

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