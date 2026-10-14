Honey Singh gets fresh summons from Maharashtra Cyber, look out circular may follow if he fails to appear

Mumbai:

Rapper and singer Honey Singh has been summoned by Maharashtra Cyber for questioning on October 16 after he failed to appear despite being called three times in connection with a complaint over alleged objectionable remarks during a concert.

Honey Singh asked to appear for questioning

A senior Cyber Cell official said the process to issue a Look Out Circular (LOC) against the singer may begin if he fails to appear again.

The complaint was filed over remarks Singh allegedly made during a performance. He had earlier been asked to appear before the investigating officer on October 5, 2026, as part of the inquiry. However, Singh reportedly told the authorities that he could not attend because he was abroad.

Why has Maharashtra Cyber summoned Honey Singh?

The case stems from a complaint filed against Singh over alleged objectionable comments made during a concert. Following the complaint, Maharashtra Cyber began an inquiry and called the rapper for questioning.

The investigating agency is looking into the context in which the alleged remarks were made. It is also examining whether the claims raised in the complaint are supported by the available facts.

The complaint has prompted authorities to seek Singh's version of events as part of the investigation. The inquiry is ongoing, and no final conclusion has been reached on the allegations.

Alleged remarks at concert under investigation

According to the complainant, Singh made certain remarks during his performance that were considered objectionable. The complaint was subsequently filed with the police and cyber authorities.

Maharashtra Cyber is gathering information related to the incident. The inquiry may include a review of event recordings, statements mentioned in the complaint and other relevant material.

The allegations remain under investigation. It is not yet clear whether they will be substantiated once the inquiry is complete.

Honey Singh grabbed the spotlight for several things this year

Honey Singh has been the newsmaker this year. First, he claimed he is having trouble with a music label, which led to his songs being stuck. Then came his statement about Badshah after the latter shared on Samay Raina's show that he chose his own stage name.

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Badshah tells Samay Raina he chose his own stage name; Honey Singh calls him 'gandi aulaad'