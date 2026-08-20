Honey Singh claims trouble with a music label has affected his releases: 'Tang kiya hua hain'

Rapper Honey Singh recently hosted a live on Instagram for his fans when he spoke about the trouble he claims to have faced with music label. He specifically mentioned that had it not been for the troubles, he would have released five songs by now.

What did Honey Singh say in his live?

In a clip from the live that is going viral on social media, the singer-rapper said that one particular label had been troubling him for a long time. However, he did not reveal the name of the label. Talking about the issue, Honey Singh said, "Ek label ne mujhe itna tang kiya hua hai. Mera Bholenath dekh raha hai. Agar unhe guroor hai ki wo bahot bade hain, to wo ahankar to Ravan ka bhi nahi raha, mere doston."

He also claimed that his problems with music labels have affected how often he can release new music. He added, "Labelon ne na meri itni baja di hai na, itna tang kiya hai na mere ko. Nahi to main abhi tak aapko 1 mahine mein 5 gaane deta," he said. He added, "Abhi tak inhone mere ko itna disturb kar ke rakha hua hai."

What was Honey Singh and Badshah's recent 'stage name' controversy?

Meanwhile, Honey Singh has also reacted to an old story about Badshah's stage name. Born Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, Badshah began performing publicly in the late 1990s and eventually became known by his stage name.

During an episode of India's Got Latent, host Samay Raina asked Badshah who had given him the name ‘Badshah’. The rapper said that he had chosen the name himself. When Samay questioned him further, Badshah replied, "Galat story hain".

A fan page later shared the clip along with a throwback interview of Badshah with PTC Punjabi. In that interview, Badshah reportedly said that Honey Singh had chosen the name for him because he lived his life like a badshah, or king.

Honey Singh noticed the clip and dropped a playful reaction in the comments. He wrote, "Meri nalayak aulaad", along with a laughing emoji. He also reposted the video on his Instagram story and wrote, "Meri gandi aulaad", again adding a laughing emoji.

On the work front, Honey Singh recently released his song, Moonlight, which is going viral on the internet.

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