Honey Singh apologises during Maharashtra Cyber questioning, explains absence after three summonses

Rapper Honey Singh apologised for using objectionable language while recording his statement with the Maharashtra Cyber police. A senior official from the Maharashtra Cyber cell stated that Honey Singh acknowledged his mistake during questioning. According to sources within the cyber police, he apologised for his error and assured them that it would not be repeated, specifically promising not to use objectionable content during his concerts.

Honey Singh stated that he had no intention of hurting anyone's sentiments. He had also previously apologised for his remarks. An official mentioned that Honey Singh explained his absence in response to the first three summonses, stating that he could not appear due to prior professional commitments.

Why has Maharashtra Cyber summoned Honey Singh?

Maharashtra Cyber called Honey Singh for questioning after a complaint was filed over alleged objectionable remarks he made during a concert. The agency is looking into the complaint and has sought the rapper’s account of what happened.

The inquiry is still underway, and the allegations have not been conclusively established.

Alleged remarks at concert under investigation

The complainant alleged that some of Singh’s remarks during the performance were objectionable and subsequently approached the authorities. Maharashtra Cyber is examining the complaint and gathering information related to the incident, including any relevant recordings and statements.

The investigation will determine whether the allegations are supported by the available evidence.

Honey Singh has made headlines several times this year

Honey Singh has been in the news for reasons beyond the latest controversy. In August, he claimed that a dispute with a music label had affected the release of his songs. He also made headlines after commenting on Badshah, who had spoken about choosing his stage name on Samay Raina’s show.