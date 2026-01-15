Honey Singh apologises after receiving flak for foul language at Delhi concert: 'Deeply regret...' Honey Singh issued a heartfelt apology after facing backlash for using foul language during his Delhi concert. The rapper said he deeply regrets the incident and assured fans that he will be more mindful in the future.

Renowned singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has issued a public apology after a video from his recent live event in Delhi went viral. Taking to his Instagram handle, the singer apologised to anyone who felt offended by his words.

For the caption, the singer-rapper wrote, "Dear Fans I wish to address a video of mine that is currently being circulated online and has caused offence and discomfort to many. I sincerely regret the manner in which my words were conveyed and the objectionable views that have arisen because of it. my intention was never to hurt, insult, or offend anyone. A few days prior to the incident, I had interactions with leading gynecologist and sexologist who shared about the rising concerns of sexually transmitted diseases among the younger generation due to unprotected sex. This conversation stayed with me While being a guest at the show of Nanku and Karun, and seeing a large number of Gen Z in the audience, i tried convey a message about importance of protection in a language which they would refer to which is used in OTT they watch (sic)."

He further added, "However, I deeply regret that the way I expressed this message was inappropriate and not acceptable to many. I offer my heartfelt apologies to everyone who felt hurt or disrespected. Going forward, I assure you that I will be far more mindful and responsible in my words and actions. Yours one and only Yo yo honey singh (sic)."

Honey Singh also shared a video of himself apologising for the incident. He captioned it, "Bhool chuk maaf, my apology (sic)."

Currently, Honey Singh is gearing up for the launch of his My Story World Tour, which is set to begin in Dubai on February 6, 2026. For the unversed, the singer-rapper recently released his album titled 51 Glorious Days.

