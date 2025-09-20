Homebound: From story, cast to release date, know everything about India's official entry for Oscars 2026 The film 'Homebound' has been selected as India's official submission to the Oscars in the Best International Feature category. The film will soon be released in Indian theatres. Let's learn about its story here.

New Delhi:

Big news broke on Friday regarding the upcoming Bollywood film 'Homebound,' starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor. This film will bring India honour at this year's prestigious Academy Film Awards as it has been selected as India's submission to the Oscars in the Best International Feature category.

Before its release in India, the film has already made its presence felt at several foreign film festivals. Now the film is gearing up for its release worldwide.

Homebound plot

The story revolves around two friends: Mohammad Shoaib (Ishaan Khatter) and Chandan Kumar (Vishal Jethwa). Both dream of becoming police officers. But the age-old barriers of society, like caste and religious disparities, repeatedly stand in their way. Shoaib is hindered by his religious identity and Chandan by his caste.

This struggle forces us to consider whether hard work and dedication are truly enough, or are these outdated chains of society bigger than our dreams? The character of Sudha Bharti (Janhvi Kapoor) emerges as a beacon of light in the story. She dreams big even while battling the odds.

Homebound director

The film is directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, who gave Hindi cinema the gem called 'Masaan' (2015). 'Homebound' is produced by Karan Johar under his Dharma Productions banner and is constantly in the news. 'Homebound' will be released in India on September 26, 2025. The film has been screened at several prestigious film festivals abroad.

Homebound at Cannes Film Festival

'Homebound' was selected in the Un Certain Regard section at the festival held in May. After watching the film at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, the audience gave the team a standing ovation for nearly nine minutes. This moment was emotional for the entire film team.

Homebound at Toronto Film Festival

Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar, and Vishal Jethwa's film 'Homebound' was also selected for the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2025. It was screened at the TIFF Gala Presentation. 'Homebound' also received a standing ovation at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival. Additionally, the film was shortlisted for the TIFF People's Choice International Award and was named second runner-up.

The film will now be released worldwide this coming Friday.

