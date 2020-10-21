Wednesday, October 21, 2020
     
  Hindu Sainiks demand for change in Laxmmi Bomb's title, threaten to protest outside cinema halls

Hindu Sainiks demand for change in Laxmmi Bomb’s title, threaten to protest outside cinema halls

Hindu Sena is demanding the change due to the use of word ‘Bomb’ with ‘Laxmmi’, a name of Hindu goddess.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 21, 2020 16:43 IST
One month ahead of its release, Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb has been stuck in a controversy. Recently, the Hindu Sena has created a little trouble for the makers of the film as the Sainiks of the organization have demanded a change in the title of Laxmmi Bomb. The film’s title didn’t go down well with them because the word ‘Bomb’ is associated with ‘Laxmmi’ that is a Hindu goddess’s name.  

In the official statement released by the Sainiks they have threatened to start a protest outside the movie halls and will even call of boycotting the film if their demands are not met. The president of the Sena, Vishnu Gupta said, "If our demand is not fulfilled, all my Hindu Sainiks shall protest against this movie outside every Cinema hall where this movie may be screened across the nation. I request everyone belonging to the Hindu community to boycott the movie, if the movie title is not changed before the release."

There has also been an official letter from the Sena to the information and broadcast minister Prakash Javadekar to look into the matter. The letter says, "The name of the movie is highly derogatory and offensive in nature, the name of Hindu Goddess Laxmi, the goddess of fortune and wealth has been used in the movie title along with the word Bomb which is unacceptable to the Hindu community. In the said name of the movie Bomb word has been used to provoke the Hindu community.”

It's not the first time a film has been in trouble due to its title, earlier also, movies like Padmavat, Billu, Loveyatri and many more have faced similar problems.

Meanwhile, talking about the film, Laxmmi Bomb is set to release on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar near Diwali on November 9. Apart from Akshay Kumar, this film stars Tusshar Kapoor, Aayesha Raza Mishra, Ashwini Kaleskar, Sharad Kelkar and more.

