Hindu Sainiks demand for change in Laxmmi Bomb’s title, threaten to protest outside cinema halls

One month ahead of its release, Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb has been stuck in a controversy. Recently, the Hindu Sena has created a little trouble for the makers of the film as the Sainiks of the organization have demanded a change in the title of Laxmmi Bomb. The film’s title didn’t go down well with them because the word ‘Bomb’ is associated with ‘Laxmmi’ that is a Hindu goddess’s name.

In the official statement released by the Sainiks they have threatened to start a protest outside the movie halls and will even call of boycotting the film if their demands are not met. The president of the Sena, Vishnu Gupta said, "If our demand is not fulfilled, all my Hindu Sainiks shall protest against this movie outside every Cinema hall where this movie may be screened across the nation. I request everyone belonging to the Hindu community to boycott the movie, if the movie title is not changed before the release."

There has also been an official letter from the Sena to the information and broadcast minister Prakash Javadekar to look into the matter. The letter says, "The name of the movie is highly derogatory and offensive in nature, the name of Hindu Goddess Laxmi, the goddess of fortune and wealth has been used in the movie title along with the word Bomb which is unacceptable to the Hindu community. In the said name of the movie Bomb word has been used to provoke the Hindu community.”

Hindu Sena has given a complaint letter @PrakashJavdekar to take appropriate action against the promoters, cast and crew of the upcoming movie "Laxmmi Bomb" starring @akshaykumar and directed by Sh Raghava Lawrence for making mockery of Hindu Goddess Laxmi's name, @ANI pic.twitter.com/5UjVfXBNJB — Vishnu Gupta🕉 (@VishnuGupta_HS) October 20, 2020

It's not the first time a film has been in trouble due to its title, earlier also, movies like Padmavat, Billu, Loveyatri and many more have faced similar problems.

Meanwhile, talking about the film, Laxmmi Bomb is set to release on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar near Diwali on November 9. Apart from Akshay Kumar, this film stars Tusshar Kapoor, Aayesha Raza Mishra, Ashwini Kaleskar, Sharad Kelkar and more.

