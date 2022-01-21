Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/GTELEFILMS Hindi version of Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' to NOT release in theatres

Highlights The announcement regarding 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' was done by trade analyst Taran Adarsh

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo stars Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, and Nivetha Pethuraj

The Hindi remake of the Telugu action-drama 'Shehzada' stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon

After the massive success of Allu Arjun's latest release 'Pushpa: The Rise,' the makers of the superstar's other hit film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo,' decided to have a theatrical release on January 26. However, the decision has now been called off. Yes, that's true! Hindi version of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' will not release in cinemas now. The announcement of the same was done by trade analyst Taran Adarsh who took to Twitter on Friday and shared the update. His tweet read, "Manish Shah promoter of Goldmines along with the makers of Shehzada have jointly decided to withdraw the theatrical release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi version. Shehzada makers are thankful to Manish Shah for agreeing to the same - Goldmines. "

Written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo" also starred Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, and Nivetha Pethuraj. The film followed the story of Bantu (Arjun), who, after being neglected by his father, learns that he was swapped as an infant and his biological father is an affluent businessman.

"Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo" is produced by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna. It was one of the highest-grossing films of the year 2020.

Meanwhile, the Hindi remake of the Telugu action-drama 'Shehzada' stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. The production of the same began in October last year.