Hina Khan shares strong message on Pahalgam terrorist attack, says she wants justice as an Indian

Hina Khan has reacted to the recent terrorist attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent people and left several injured. Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a carousel post expressing her grief and condemning this horrific incident.

In the Instagram post, the television actor who recently visited Kashmir wrote, 'Condolences. Dark Day. Teary Eyes. Condemnation. Calls of Compassion. Nothing means anything if we fail to accept reality. If we don't accept what really happened, especially as Muslims, everything else is just talk. Simple talk. A couple of tweets and that's it.'

She expressed her outrage at this terrorist attack and added, 'The way this Attack was conducted by Heartless, Inhuman, Brainwashed Terrorists who claim to be Muslims is beyond Appalling. I can't imagine if a Muslim was forced to revoke his religion at gunpoint and was killed anyway. It breaks my heart.'

Hina Khan apologises in her social media post

Hina Khan, who has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, apologises and wrote, 'As a Muslim, I want to apologise to all my fellow Hindus and my fellow Indians. People who lost their lives. Heartbroken as an Indian. Heartbroken as a Muslim. I can't get over what happened in Pahalgam.'

Hina Khan condemns Pahalgam attack and wants justice

Concluding her Instagram post, Hina said she wants justice, she wrote, 'I want Justice as an Indian, as a Muslim and as a Human Being. We all must Come together and support India in these Testing Times. Let's not given them what they want.. we must come together as One People. No Politics. No Divisions. No Hate. No matter what. We are Indians First. Jai Hind'

For the unversed, the 37-year-old actor Hina is currently undergoing treatment for her medical condition. She shared this news with her fans on Instagram in June last year.

