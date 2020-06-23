Wednesday, June 24, 2020
     
Hina Khan and Kushal Tandon's Unlock teaser looks promising

Starring Hina Khan and Kushal Tandon in lead roles, Unlock is set to premiere on 27th June on ZEE5

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 23, 2020 23:03 IST
Unlock
Image Source : INDIA TV

Unlock has been directed by Debatma Mandal

Hina Khan and Kushal Tandon starrer Unlock's teaser has released and it looks dark and intriguing. The teaser gives us a glimpse into the world of the dark web from the perspective of Hina Khan’s character Suhani. She is a next-door girl with an outgoing personality who ends up installing a diabolical app off the web only to win over the love of her life Amar played by Kushal Tandon. Will her compulsive addiction with the app’s virtual assistant voice fulfil her darkest wishes?

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Hina wrote: “#Unlock this Saturday on @zee5premium #Repost @zee5premium with @get_repost Got a dark side you want to #Unlock? We’ll make your wish come true. Releasing 27th June only on ZEE5 #NoTurningBack #UnlockOnZEE5 #AtrangiDekhoAtrangiRaho @realhinakhan @therealkushaltandon @aryaaditi @debatma @windhorsefilms.”

“The genre of dark web is not explored in Bollywood and is extremely synonyms to the times we are living in. The reality is getting blurred with digital advancement and who knows, soon we will have an assistant voice as our best friend! Unlock premiers on 27th !what if ur three wishes are granted , but with a price @realhinakhan @aryaaditi @zee5premium @zee5,” Kushal wrote on Instagram.

The teaser has left us excited for the trailer.

 ZEE5 released the poster on Sunday. Check it out below:

 
Directed by Debatma Mandal and produced by Wind Horse films and Kartina Entertainment, Unlock will premiere on Saturday, 27th June on ZEE5

