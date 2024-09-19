Himesh Reshammiya's father Vipin Reshammiya, veteran music director, dies at 87

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Himesh Reshammiya with his family

Himesh Reshammiya's father Vipin Reshammiya, a well-known face in the music industry, died. He was 87. As per media reports, he breathed his last on September 18 at 8:30 pm after battling age-related ailments. He was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani Hospital. His last rites will be held on Thursday, September 19 in Juhu. Vanita Thapar, a close friend to the Reshammiya family confirmed the news to ETimes and said, ''Yes, he had a breathing problem. He was in Kokilaben and passed away today at 8.30 pm.''

''I am a family friend, more like family. I used to call him papa since the time he was making TV serials. Later, he became a music director, and then Himesh followed in his footsteps. We share a very close bond. Anup Singh, the numerologist, and I were also very close to him,'' she added.

Himesh's first composition with his father

Recently, during the pious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Himesh released his first devotional bhajan, Ganpati Ganjaanann, which was composed by his father. This project also marked Himesh's first-ever collaboration with his father.

Himesh's father's song with Kishore Kumar and Late Mangeshkar

In an old Instagram post, Himesh revealed that his father composed a song which was sung by late legendary singers, Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar, but it was never released. ''My dad's composer Vipin Reshammiya had composed a beautiful track quite a few years back sung by the legendary Lataji and Kishore Kumar ji. Unfortunately, it couldn’t be released then,'' he said.

''I feel that it’s one of the finest classic melodies of all time which should come out in the market for all music lovers and I will be bringing the song out in the market soon , my dad had composed it with a lot of love and I’m happy that this song will be coming out soon for all of you , give it all your love when it comes out amd you hear it ,we shot for the Kishore Kumar 100 songs special this week and the very talented singers of #indianidol sang beautifully like always lots of love,'' he added.

