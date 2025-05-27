Himachal Police reacts to Sonu Sood's video riding bike in Spiti valley without a helmet Actor Sonu Sood has landed in trouble after a video of him riding a bike without a helmet and safety gear in Spiti Valley went viral.

Sonu Sood, who won praises for his noble deeds during Covid-19 and later, is now facing criticism due to his negligence. A video of the actor is going viral on social media, where he can be seen riding a bike without a helmet. As soon as the video went viral online, netizens trolled the actor for his careless act. Social media users also tagged Himachal Police in the video ask asked for action against him.

Where is the video shot?

In the viral video, Sonu is seen riding a bike without a shirt, just in shorts and glasses on snowy roads. During this, he is also not wearing a helmet. This video was shared by a local Instagram page, which wrote, "This is Spiti... only real people ride here." Although Sonu was seen wearing a helmet in other videos, this gearless ride caused people's anger. People criticised Sonu on social media. A user wrote, "You always inspired people, but do not set a wrong example by riding a bike without a helmet." Another comment read, "What message will the youth get if famous people do this?" Some demanded action from. The video is shot at Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Police reacts to the video

Lahaul-Spiti Police started an investigation after watching the video. They revealed that the video may be from 2023. DSP Kylang has been assigned the investigation. Police have appealed to everyone to follow traffic rules. Sonu had earlier advocated for road safety, due to which this incident looks more disappointing. Environmental activists also expressed concern over negligence in a sensitive area like Spiti. Sonu has not yet given any statement on this, but the administration has assured action. However, it seems like it is an old video.

