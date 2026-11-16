Highest-grossing Indian films of all time: Dangal still rules as Dhurandhar 2 and Ramayana shake up the list

From Aamir Khan's Dangal to Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, Indian cinema has delivered several films that have gone beyond domestic markets to become worldwide box-office successes. While some achieved their numbers through strong overseas collections, others found audiences across different languages and regions.

Interestingly, Dangal continues to hold the top spot, even as newer releases such as Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge and Ramayana make their presence felt. Here is a look at the five highest-grossing Indian films worldwide, according to Sacnilk's all-time box-office list.

Top 5 highest-grossing Indian films worldwide

1. Dangal – Rs 2,070.30 crore

Aamir Khan's Dangal remains the highest-grossing Indian film of all time, with a worldwide collection of Rs 2,070.30 crore. Released in 2016, the sports drama also found an enormous audience overseas, particularly in China. Its remarkable international performance helped it set a record that other Indian films have struggled to surpass.

2. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge – Rs 1,813.39 crore

The second spot belongs to Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which has collected Rs 1,813.39 crore worldwide. The 2026 release has emerged as one of the biggest box-office successes in Indian cinema, putting it ahead of several established blockbusters. Its strong domestic and overseas numbers have helped it secure a place among the industry's biggest earners.

3. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – Rs 1,788.06 crore

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion takes the third position with Rs 1,788.06 crore worldwide. Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty, the 2017 epic became a major theatrical event and helped establish the potential of large-scale Indian films across language markets.

4. Pushpa 2: The Rule – Rs 1,742.10 crore

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule stands fourth with a worldwide collection of Rs 1,742.10 crore. The sequel benefited from its predecessor's popularity and became a major box-office success across India. Its performance also reinforced the growing reach of Telugu cinema.

5. Ramayana – Rs 1,384.50 crore

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer Ramayana completes the top five with Rs 1,384.50 crore worldwide. The mythological epic is still running in theatres, and its position in the all-time rankings could change as more collection figures come in.

Other Indian films in the worldwide top 10

The remaining five films on Sacnilk's list are Dhurandhar (Rs 1,307.35 crore), RRR (Rs 1,230 crore), KGF Chapter 2 (Rs 1,215 crore), Jawan (Rs 1,160 crore) and Pathaan (Rs 1,055 crore). The list features films from different industries and languages, with Ranveer Singh, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Yash and Shah Rukh Khan among the stars who have delivered major worldwide box-office successes.

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