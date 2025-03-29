Here's why YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast is being called selfish by his fans, know whole matter Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast has revealed that his pet dog 'Mau' has been moved to the farmhouse due to family reasons, which has led to mixed reactions from fans.

Gaurav Taneja, popularly known as Flying Beast, is one of India's most famous YouTubers with close to 10 million followers. Over the past few years, he has become a renowned vlogger who shares his everyday life, fitness journeys, and family moments with his audience. However, recently fans noticed something missing from his videos, his pet dog. In a new vlog titled 'Where is Mau?' Gaurav addressed the growing curiosity about his dog's absence and revealed some personal reasons behind this decision.

In the video, Gaurav revealed that Mau has been moved to his farmhouse. While he admitted that many people love having pets in their homes, Gaurav said that it was becoming a challenge for his family. He revealed that his father had some issues with keeping the dog around, citing religious reasons behind the decision to send Mau to the farm. The YouTuber clarified that he has no problem with people sharing their lives with their pets, but for personal reasons, the arrangement was no longer working for his family.

While some fans understood Gaurav's decision, several were upset. Many viewers took to the comments section to express their disappointment. One person accused Gaurav of bringing Mau into his videos only for views, writing, 'He brought Mau for views. Ab aa nahi rahe toh dhokha kiya. He is very smart.' Another commenter shared a personal story of how he was saddened when his dog was left alone with relatives, saying that dogs need love and family. Other viewers expressed their disappointment, saying that they were heartbroken for Mau. A user wrote, 'Am I the only one who is crying thinking about the dog's feelings? How can humans be so selfish?'

Moreover, several fans reminded Gaurav that pets consider their owners their whole world and abandoning them can hurt their feelings a lot. One commenter, who shared how his pet was a part of his family for years, even said that he stopped watching Gaurav's videos after seeing the way Mau was treated.

IIT graduate, bodybuilder and pilot Gaurav has been in controversies before. Recently, he appeared on Shark Tank India, where he was accused of influence peddling by investor Anupam Mittal. Earlier, Gaurav and his wife Ritu were also embroiled in controversy when Ritu spoke about being cheated by him during a spiritual retreat. While Gaurav's fans have expressed mixed reactions to his recent decision, it is clear that Mau's absence has evoked quite emotional reactions among his loyal followers.