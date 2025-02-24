Here's everything you need to know about Salman Khan's Marigold co-actor Ali Larter Salman Khan gave many actresses a chance to debut in his films. Most actresses' luck changed after working with Salman, but today we will talk about an actress who won people's hearts with her beauty with Bollywood debut and returned to Hollywood.

Salman Khan is not called Bollywood's superstar for nothing, any film in which the actor appears, becomes a hit at the box office. His loyal fan base tries their best to make his films a success. The actor has also given several actresses to debut opposite him. The luck of many heroines like Katrina Kaif, Zareen Khan, Sneha Ullal and Daisy Shah changed after working with Salman Khan. Today, we will tell you about an international actress who made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Marigold and left everything behind for Hollywood.

Who is Salman Khan's co-actor in Marigold?

Ali Larter made her debut in Hindi films with Salman Khan in Marigold. In this film, Salman played the character of Prem Rajput and Larter was in the role of Marigold Lexton. This one-hour 50-minute long film was a romantic comedy directed by Willard Carroll. Nandana Sen was also playing an important role in the film.

What is the story of Marigold?

The story of the film revolves around an American girl Marigold, who comes to India to shoot a film but the movie gets shut abruptly. In such a situation, she looks for work in India and gets a job in a musical film, while working in which she falls in love with a choreographer named Prem Rajput. Prem, who lives in Rajasthan, tells her that his grandmother had already revealed that he would fall in love with a girl named Marigold and Marigold is drawn to him and goes with him to Jodhpur to attend her sister Pooja's wedding. After going there, it is revealed that Prem belongs to a royal family and his marriage has already been fixed with a girl named Jahnvi and no one can go against an arranged marriage.

Marigold director has quit filmmaking

Willard Carroll was an established American filmmaker who had made films like 'The Runestone', 'Playing by Heart' and 'Tom's Midnight Garden' before coming to India. But 'Marigold' proved to be his last film as a director. He also distanced himself from writing and producing films later on.

Where is Ali Larter now?

The lead heroine of the film, Ali Larter, is a well-known face in Hollywood. She completely distanced herself from Bollywood after this film. She was known for playing supporting roles in 'Legally Blonde', 'Final Destination' and the TV show 'Heroes'. 'Marigold' proved to be her only Hindi film. This year, she gave a super hit film in Hollywood named 'Resident Evil: Extinction'. Currently, the actress is fully active in Hollywood and is continuously working in films. She is also very active on social media. She was last seen in 'Landman' last year, which was highly praised.

