Hera Pheri 3: Priyadarshan shares details about Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal's trilogy Director Priyadarshan gave an update on reuniting with the Akshay Kumar-Paresh Rawal-Suniel Shetty starrer in the 2000's cult-comedy Hera Pheri. Find out what the ace filmmaker said.

The cult-comedy movie of the 2000s, Hera Pheri, completed its 25 years on March 31. However, the makers have confirmed that the scripting of the third part of the Hera Pheri will begin in 2026 with the original cast. Ever since the news of the Hera Pheri 3 came out, there has been a lot of excitement among fans who wished to see the OG trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal in the iconic film.

For the unversed, the comedy-drama film, Hera Pheri is a remake of the Malayalam-language film, Ramji Rao Speaking, directed by Siddique-Lal. In an interview with ETV, the director of the film, Priyadarshan said, 'We have changed almost 30 per cent from the original to fit it into the Bollywood style and it started the trend for comedy films.' He also mentioned that the pressure to reunite for the third instalment of Hera Pheri became 'too much' to ignore which led him to accept the offer. Reacting to this he said, 'I plan to start work, start writing Hera Pheri 3 sometime next year. It is going to be very challenging to make the third part because there will be too many expectations.'

Priyadarshan confirms Hera Pheri 3 with original cast

The ace filmmaker Priyadarshan who had multiple hits at the box office and is known for his speciality in comedy-genre films hinted about the third instalment of the 2000 film Hera Pheri on his X handle (Formarly Twitter) this year on the occasion of his 68th birthday. He replied to the congratulatory birthday wish post by actor Akshay Kumar and wrote, 'Thank you so much for your wishes, Akshay. In return I would like to give you a gift, I’m willing to do Hera Pheri 3, Are you ready @akshaykumar, @SunielVShetty and @SirPareshRawal?'.

Hera Pheri Cast

The first part of Priyadarshan's directorial features Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Om Puri, Gulshan Grover, and Mukesh Khanna in the lead roles. It tells the story of two tenants and a landlord, who were in desperate need of money and got a chance upon a ransom call via a cross connection. After this, they decided to make a plan to claim the ransom money for themselves.

About Phir Hera Pheri

After six years of the release of Hera Pheri, director Neeraj Vora came up with the sequel of the cult-classic movie starring Akshay Kumar as Raju, Suniel Shetty as Ghanshyam (Shyam), Paresh Rawal as Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, Bipasha Basu as Anuradha in the lead roles. In the second part, the makers continued the storyline of the trio with a twist. In this part, the three of them got cheated by a fraudster.

