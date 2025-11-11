Dharmendra health update: Hema Malini says actor is responding to treatment and is recovering Hema Malini lashed out at 'unforgivable' death hoax of her husband on Tuesday. She also revealed that Dharmendra is 'responding to treatment'.

New Delhi:

Dharmendra's wife Hema Malini took to her X account to respond to the death hoax of He-Man of Bollywood. She also mentioned that the veteran actor is responding to treatment and is in the process of recovering.

'What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy,' read her X post.

Also Read: Dharmendra Health Updates: Hema Malini says veteran actor is 'responding to treatment'

Esha Deol also give heath update

Dharmendra and Hema Malini's elder daughter Esha Deol also took to her Instagram profile to share update on her father's health at the same time, she requested fans not to jump to speculations about her father's health.

'The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa’s speedy recovery- Esha Deol (sic),' read her Instagram post.

Also Read: Dharmendra: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aryan to Ameesha Patel, actors who visited veteran actor in hospital

Dharmendra has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital

The Hitman of Bollywood, Dharmendra was admitted to Hospital this week and was reportedly shifted to the ICU on Monday. For the unversed, The 89-year-old actor, who has been undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital for the past few days, was shifted to intensive care earlier on Monday morning for closer medical supervision.

On Monday night, several actors were seen arriving at the Breach Candy Hospital to visit the veteran actor. His sons Sunny, Bobby Deol, his wife Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol along with superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan also arrived at the hospital on Monday night.

Also Read: Dharmendra and Hema Malini's love story: From on-screen chemistry to real-life romance