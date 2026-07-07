Hema Malini recalls Dharmendra's final advice to family before he passed away: 'Always stay…'

New Delhi:

Veteran actor Hema Malini recently looked back on one of the most meaningful conversations she had with her late husband, Dharmendra. In an interview, she revealed the last advice he often gave the family and explained why staying united was always important to him.

Hema Malini reveals Dharmendra's last wish

Speaking to Hindi Rush, Hema recalled that Dharmendra wanted every member of the family to remain connected despite their busy lives. She said, "This is exactly what he said: 'Be together with the family, hamesha saath mein raho. Whatever work you have, family ko importance dena chahiye' (Always stay together. No matter what work you have, you should always give importance to your family)."

The actor also opened up about her relationship with Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. Calling them "wonderful boys," Hema said the family shares a close bond, even though they prefer to keep such moments private. The Dream Girl actor said, "Bobby and Sunny are wonderful boys. Sunny is very nice and Bobby is very good. We are always together. Publicity nahi karte hain hum log. Apas mein humara ek judav hai (We are always together. We don't seek publicity. We share a strong bond with each other). We are a very happy family."

Hema further shared that Dharmendra was never comfortable putting his personal life in the spotlight. According to her, he always preferred to keep family matters away from public attention and focus instead on nurturing those relationships in private.

Dharmendra passed away days ahead of his 90th birthday last year

Dharmendra died on November 24, 2026, due to age-related illness. He was admitted to the hospital and was later brought back home for further treatment. He passed away at his home, surrounded by his family.

Recently, Dharmendra was awarded a posthumous Padma Vibhushan honour for dedicating his life to cinema. The award was collected by his wife, Hema Malini. While neither Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, nor Esha Deol attended the event, Hema and Dharmendra's daughter Ahana was seen representing the family with her husband.

Dharmendra's last film was Ikka. The film starred Agastya Nanda, his Sholay co-star Amitabh Bachchan's grandson. It was a posthumous release.

Also read: Did you spot Sunny Deol's introduction as 'Dharmendra's son' in Ikka trailer? Here's how he reacted to it