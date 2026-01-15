Hema Malini confronted by angry voters at polling booth during BMC elections 2026 Veteran actress Hema Malini was confronted by angry voters at a polling station, who had been waiting in line for hours to cast their votes in the BMC elections 2026.

New Delhi:

Bollywood veteran Hema Malini, who is also a BJP MP from Mathura, arrived to cast her vote in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections held in Mumbai on Thursday, January 15, 2026. After casting her vote, Hema Malini came out to address the media, where she was confronted by angry voters who had been waiting in queues for hours.

Citizens questioned the actress for allegedly skipping the line, with one voter saying, "We've been here since 7:45 AM." The incident was captured on video and started circulating on social media.

In the now-viral video, one voter can be heard saying, "We have been here for the last 60 years, and there is chaos here for the first time. I am here since 7.45 AM, and it was at 9.30 AM when I voted. Nobody is answerable. Nobody is accountable! Not even a local worker is there."

After casting her vote, Hema Malini addressed the media and said, "I urge everyone to come out and vote. Just like I came this morning to vote. If you want security, progress, clean air, and pothole-free roads in Mumbai, then we all have to take responsibility and vote. Only by exercising your right to vote will you be able to make Mumbai, which I believe is the best city in the world, even better. I request all the citizens of Mumbai to come and vote for the right people."

Besides Hema Malini, Bollywood celebs including Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Jeetendra, Shabana Azmi, Tamannaah Bhatia and others came out to vote in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections.

For the unversed, the polling was held from 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM across 893 wards and 2,869 seats, with 3.48 crore voters and 15,931 candidates contesting statewide.

