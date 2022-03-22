'Heer Raanjhana' from 'Bachchhan Paandey' makes it to Times Square billboard

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AKSHAYKUMAR A still from 'Heer Raanjhana' song from 'Bachchhan Paandey'

Popular singer and composer Amaal Mallik's track 'Heer Raanjhana' from Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Bachchhan Paandey' has now hit the famous billboard in New York's Times Square. The song marks the first collaboration of Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh and Amaal.

Amaal is quite excited with the popularity of the song and he says: "It is an honour to have one of the most memorable songs of my career play on the iconic billboard in Times Square, New York. It is surreal."

He adds: "I've visited the city often and I have always been excited about the music that has been showcased there. My friends and fans there have shown so much love to the song. I'm grateful. As a composer, it's safe to say that nothing beats having listeners who celebrate your music."

'Bachchhan Paandey' is an action comedy film directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It features Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi.