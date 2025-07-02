Heads of State X review: Know what netizens have to say about Priyanka Chopra-John Cena's action thriller The action thriller film 'Heads of State' featuring Priyanka Chopra and John Cena has been released worldwide on July 2, 2025, on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Check out the X review here.

New Delhi:

After Citadel, the National Award-winning actress Priyanka Chopra is back again with the most anticipated film 'Heads of State'. The action thriller film also features John Cena and Idris Elba, has been released on the streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video, on July 2, 2025. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the film tells the story when two world leaders who must put aside their rivalry to thwart a global conspiracy after they become the targets of a ruthless foreign adversary. Read further to know what X users have to say about 'Heads of State'.

Heads of State X review

Social media users who have watched the film have shared their thoughts on the Priyanka Chopra-John Cena starrer on the internet. However, the action thriller film has been receiving good responses from the viewers. Taking to the X handle, one user praised the movie and called it a 'perfect popcorn action flick', he also liked Priyanka Chopra's role and Jack Quaid's cameo in the film.

In the X post, he wrote, "A perfect popcorn action flick! Chemistry btw Peacemaker and Bloodsport was bang on. Priyanka Chopra's role was great, Jack Quaid's cameo was cherry on top. Hella fun, just 2 hrs long!"

Another user praised the duo of Noel and Sam played by Priyanka and Idris Elba in the film. Taking to the X handle (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "LOVED HEADS OF STATE!!!! Noel and Sam."

Heads of State cast

In this film, Priyanka will be seen as Noel Bisset, Idris Elba as Sam Clarke, John Cena as Will Derringer, and Paddy Considine as Viktor Gradov. Besides Priyanka Chopra and John Cena, actors like Idris Elba, Paddy Considine, Carla Gugino, Stephen Root, Jack Quaid, Sarah Niles, Richard Coyle, Alexander Kuznetsov, Katrina Durden, Wade Briggs, Clare Foster, Robyn Pennington, Sharlto Copley, Steve Cree, Adrian Lukis and Ingeborga Dapkunaite will also be seen in the film.

