'He kept kissing me again and again': Priya Bapat recalls uncomfortable on-set experience

New Delhi:

Munnabhai MBBS actress Priya Bapat recently opened up about an uncomfortable on-set experience. In an interview with Filmfare, Priya said that there was only one kissing scene in one of her film and she had doubts about it since the script reading. The actress even added that she kept asking the director why it was necessary.

"My question wasn't about whether or not to kiss, but how it was justified in the story," the actress said during the interview

What did Priya Bapat said?

While talking about the same, the actress said, "The director was very insistent on this scene. Finally, I decided to overcome my inhibitions and did the scene. I agreed to only one kiss in the entire film. Then, during the song shoot, the actor repeatedly improvised and kept kissing me. At that time, I couldn't speak up for myself because I didn't know how to handle the situation."

She further added, "We were staying in the same hotel, although we had separate rooms, but he kept texting me. Sometimes he'd ask for swimming lessons, sometimes he'd invite me over for dinner and breakfast. I kept refusing. This had never happened to me before."

Priya explained that she spoke with her husband, Umesh Kamat. Later, her husband arrived at the shooting location and stayed with her for a few days. The actress said this was an uncomfortable on-set experience in her career.

Who is Priya Bapat?

Priya Bapat is a well-known actress in Marathi cinema and OTT platforms. She began her career as a child actor and appeared in films such as Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and "Munnabhai MBBS.

She gained recognition with the Marathi film Me Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy! She married actor Umesh Kamat in 2011. The actress has received numerous honors, including two Maharashtra State Film Awards. She has also received numerous nominations at Filmfare Marathi and other prestigious award ceremonies.

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