'He even gave me a cute...', Saira Banu pens emotional note on Dilip Kumar's 3rd death anniversary

From Dilip Kumar's birth in Peshawar to becoming the First Khan of Bollywood, the screen legend's life is an inspiration to anyone who dares to dream. Born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan in Peshawar, North-West Frontier Province, British India to Lala Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Ayesha Begum on December 11. On the occasion of his 3rd death anniversary, Saira Banu has written an emotional letter on Instagram.

Along the post, she wrote in the caption, " am expressing my Love by writing this note to thank all of his admirers and fans, well-wishers, dearest friends and family who take the trouble of sending us lovely messages on occasions. It makes me happy that they all remember our important dates and pray for his well-being in the hereafter for Dilip Sahib is an inspiration for Six generations of actors as also for the coming generations."

She further wrote, "Sahib has been the best of friends to the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Sahab, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sahab, Narasimha Rao Sahab, alongside the leading lawyers, economists, and Industrialists etc. He has been a die-hard supporter of sportsmen. He played Football and Cricket with great ease. In fact he would have wanted to be a Sportsman of national level rather than what destiny had in store for him."

"You see, Sahib was the greatest actor of all time. He had absolutely everything at his disposal, yet not many people know that he suffered from severe insomnia. Before our marriage, even after taking pills, he would remain awake until dawn. However, once we got married and became indispensable to each other, he started sleeping just in time. He even gave me a cute nickname, endearingly saying, "Saira, you are my sleeping pill, you are my pillow." To this day, I burst into laughter remembering the charm with which he would say it."

"There was another memorable incident when he wrote me a note. He had a deep appreciation for music and would often have a whole Darbar set up in our home, witnessing the magic created by the artists. Sahib, ever so efficiently, would often sneak away from the Darbar to get some sleep. On one such evening, despite managing to sneak away, he found himself unable to sleep without me. So, he penned a note saying, "Feeling sleepy, what do you suggest, Aunty? ...Yours 100%".

"He was a fun-loving person, always calling me 'Aunty' and laughing. Yet, beneath the jests, laughter, and those heartfelt notes, there lay pure love. Dilip Sahib is forever….May Allah keep him in his love and blessings…Aameen!", she concluded.

Dilip Kumar and Saira Bano married and they had a difference of about 22 years. At the time of marriage, Dilip Sahab was 44 years old and Sairo Bano was only 22 years old. Despite this, the pair remained together for life. The love between the two is visible even after Dilip Kumar's death. Dilip Kumar still lives in Saira Bano's heart, that is why she often remembers him by sharing stories related to him with fans.

