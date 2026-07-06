'He didn't take a single rupee': Honey Trehan reveals Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj fee after Zee5 takedown

New Delhi:

Punjabi singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh's long-delayed biographical drama Punjab 95, which was eventually renamed Satluj, has once again found itself at the centre of public discussion, not only for its turbulent journey to release but also for the commitment shown by its lead actor.

Director Honey Trehan recently revealed that Diljit never charged a single rupee for portraying human rights activist Sardar Jaswant Singh Khalra in the film.

Diljit never asked a single rupee to play this role: Honey Trehan

Amid the renewed attention surrounding the film, director Honey Trehan appeared in an interview with film critic Sucharita Tyagi, where he shared an emotional anecdote about Diljit Dosanjh's involvement in the project. Speaking about the actor's dedication, Trehan revealed that Diljit never asked for any remuneration for the role.

"Diljit Dosanjh never asked a single rupee to play this role. Haath jod kar he said, 'Waheguru ji.' He said, 'Paaji kab aana hai, kithe aana hai, tuhi bas das do, mein uthhe khada milunga,'" Trehan recalled during the interview, highlighting the actor's deep respect for the subject and unwavering commitment to the project.

More to know about Satluj

Directed by Honey Trehan and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Satluj stars Diljit Dosanjh as Sardar Jaswant Singh Khalra, the renowned human rights activist who investigated cases of enforced disappearances and alleged illegal cremations in Punjab during the 1990s.

The film also features Arjun Rampal as Samudra Singh. While Geetanjali Kulkarni plays Paramjit Kaur Khalra, Suvinder Vicky appears as Davinder Singh. Through its narrative, the biographical drama attempts to chronicle Khalra's relentless pursuit of truth and justice, presenting a chapter of history that remains both significant and deeply sensitive.

Originally, the film was expected to receive a worldwide release last year. However, in February 2026, it was released only in overseas markets, skipping India altogether. In a surprising turn of events, the uncut version of the film was finally released in India on ZEE5 on July 3, 2026, under the new title Satluj. Despite the excitement surrounding its digital premiere, the film reportedly remained available on the streaming platform for only two days before being taken down, with reports attributing the decision to political reasons.

Also Read: We skipped promotions to escape ban, but knew it wouldn't stay long: Diljit Dosanjh on Satluj's ZEE5 takedown