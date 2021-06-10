HC dismisses Sushant Singh Rajput's father's petition against proposed movies being made about actor's life

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT Sushant Singh Rajput

The Delhi High Court, on Thursday dismisses late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father, KK Singh's petition against the proposed movies being made about the actor's life. It refused to stay the release of the movie, 'Nyay: The Justice', which is purportedly based on the life of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The movie is scheduled to be released on Friday.

Justice Sanjeev Narula dismissed an application by Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh, seeking to restrain anyone from using his son's name or likeness in movies, reports PTI.

For the unversed, Sushant's father had filed the plea restraining anyone from using his son's name or likeness in movies. According to the plea moved by him some of the upcoming or proposed movie projects, based on his son's life are - 'Nyay: The Justice', 'Suicide or Murder: A star was lost', 'Shashank' and an unnamed crowd-funded film.

Rajput's father has contended that the filmmakers are taking advantage of the situation for commercial gains and therefore, the right to freedom of speech and expression would not apply to them.

"Plaintiff (Singh) has apprehension that various plays, movies, web-series, books, interviews or other material may be published which would harm the reputation of the son of the plaintiff and his family," the suit, which has sought damages of over Rs two crores from the filmmakers for "loss of reputation, mental trauma and harassment" to Rajput's family, has claimed.

It has also claimed that in case a "movie, web-series, book or any other content of similar nature is allowed to be published or broadcasted, it would affect the right of the victim and deceased for a free and fair trial as it may cause prejudice to them".

The suit has also contended that Rajput being a well-known celebrity, "any misuse of his name/ image/ caricature/ style of delivering dialogues also amounts to infringement of the personality right vested with the plaintiff besides amounting to acts of passing off".

The contentions of Rajput's father have been opposed by the filmmakers of the upcoming and proposed movies.