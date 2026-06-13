Haunted 3D Echoes of the Past X Review: Is Mimoh's film worth watching? Know here

New Delhi:

Fifteen years later, the sequel to Haunted 3D, titled Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, was released in theatres on June 12, 2026. Although there wasn't much pre-release buzz surrounding the film, it has surprised everyone by delivering impressive box office earnings.

Six films were released simultaneously on June 12. Amidst releases featuring talented stars like Kangana Ranaut, Diljit Dosanjh, and Manoj Bajpayee, the horror movie Haunted 3D 2 made a splash, emerging as the highest-grossing film of the day. But before knowing its collection, let's see what people have to say about the movie.

Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past X review

Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past has been not able to impress audiences. Have a look at some X reactions here:

Films that clashed at the box office on June 12

Six films hit theaters yesterday, including Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, Main Wapas Aaunga, Governor, The Narmada Story, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past and Heer Sara. These films span various genres, ranging from romance and true-event-based dramas to horror.

Collection of Haunted 3D

However, the film that came out on top among these six wasn't one starring Kangana or Diljit, but rather the horror film Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past. It recorded the highest earnings on day one. According to early trade figures from Sacnilk, the sequel to Haunted 3D, starring Mithun Chakraborty's son, Mimoh Chakraborty, collected Rs 2.50 crore at the domestic box office on its opening day. The film's gross collection stands at Rs 2.90 crore.

Horror thriller outshines Kangana and Diljit

Alongside Haunted 3D, the Imtiaz Ali-directed Main Wapas Aaunga and the Kangana Ranaut-starrer Bharat Bhagya Vidhata were also released in theaters. These films posted decent box office numbers.

Main Wapas Aaunga – Rs 1.15 crore

Bharat Bhagya Vidhata – Rs 1 crore

Governor – Rs 90 lakh

Additionally, The Narmada Story was released in cinemas but managed to collect only around Rs 10,000. The box office collection for the film Heer Sara also remained in the range of just a few thousand rupees. This suggests that horror films might dominate the scene in June.

Also Read: Haunted 3D Echoes of the Past Day 1 Box Office: How much did Vikram Bhatt's horror film earn on opening day?