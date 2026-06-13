Haunted 3D Echoes of the Past Day 1 Box Office: How much did Vikram Bhatt's horror film earn on opening day?

New Delhi:

The second instalment of Vikram Bhatt's Haunted 3D, titled Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, was released in theatres on June 12, 2026. The horror thriller faced strong competition at the box office, with several films across genres hitting screens, including Governor, Bharat Bhaggya Vidhata, Main Vaapas Aaunga, Disclosure Day, and others. Despite the tough competition, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past managed to find its audience.

Let's find out how much the film earned on its opening day, June 12, 2026.

Haunted 3D Echoes of the Past Day 1 Box Office Collection

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past collected Rs 2.50 crore across 2,907 shows. It recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 31.37%, with the highest occupancy of 39.15% in the night shows, followed by 33.08% in the evening, 26.46% in the afternoon, and 9.85% in the morning shows.

Haunted 3D Echoes of the Past: What is the plot?

The plot of Haunted 3D Echoes of the Past follows a man who seeks refuge in a remote mountain mansion in India while running away from his past. However, he soon discovers that the house hides dark secrets filled with pain and terror, ready to haunt him.

Viewers can watch the film in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. To know more about the film, watch the official trailer below:

It is worth noting that the first instalment, Haunted 3D, was a box office hit. Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt is also known for his low-budget horror films, including Raaz and Haunted.

Who all are in Haunted 3D Echoes of the Past?

Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past features Mimoh Chakraborty, Chetna Pande, Shruti Prakash, Gaurav Bajpai, Praneet Bhatt, and Hemant Pandey in pivotal roles.

Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past: About the makers

The film's cinematography is handled by Naren A Gedia. The music is composed by Prateek Walia, Nayeem-Shabir, and Puneet Dixit. It is produced by Anand Pandit, Vikram Bhatt, and Rakesh Juneja, and co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Dilip Jaiswal, Rahul V Dubey, Manish Bhushan Mishra, and Sanjay Singh, with presentation by Anand Pandit.

Also Read: Governor Day 1 Box Office Collection: Did Manoj Bajpayee's political drama find its audience? Know here