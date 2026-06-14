Haunted 3D Echoes of the Past Box Office Report: Mimoh Chakraborty's film Day 3 collection

New Delhi:

Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past was released in theaters on June 12. It has been three days since the film's release; here is how much it collected on its third day, Sunday. The film was released alongside films featuring major stars, such as Kangana's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga and Manoj Bajpayee's Governor.

Despite this competition, the film got off to a good start at the box office.

Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past collection

It earned Rs 2.50 crore on the first day and Rs 3.25 crore on the second day. The film has performed decently on its third day, Sunday, as well, collecting Rs 2.74 crore. With this, the film's total collection has reached Rs 8.49 crore.

What is the story of the film?

The story revolves around a man who moves into a mansion located in a remote area. However, he begins to experience terrifying events there, and the situation takes a supernatural turn involving ghosts and spirits.

Film's star cast

The film features actors such as Mimoh Chakraborty, Chetna Pande, Manveer Choudhary, and Shruti Prakash. It is directed by Vikram Bhatt and Manish P Chavan. Extensive use of VFX and AI has been incorporated into this horror film.

About the first part

Released in 2011, Haunted 3D is India's first 3D horror film. It was directed by Vikram Bhatt. This movie featured the talented actors such as Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Tia Bajpai, Achint Kaur, and Arif Zakaria. The film revolves around the tale of a youth who learns the terrible story of a ghostly old house and tries to liberate a tormented soul from the horrors of its haunted past.

The film got critical acclaim for its story-telling, effects and 3D visuals. The reviews were generally favourable for the film. Produced with a budget of around Rs 13 crores, Haunted -3D earned a worldwide collection of around Rs 34-36 crores and became one of the most successful ventures for the production house.

On the other hand, its sequel is also earning well at the box office and despite competition from 6 new releases and 3-4 old releases, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past is winning the battle.

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