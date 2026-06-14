Haryana CM declares Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata tax-free in state: 'This inspires us…'

New Delhi:

Kangana Ranaut's film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, which was released in theatres on Friday, June 12, 2026, has now been declared tax-free in Haryana. Chief Minister Nayab Singh announced the decision on Saturday while addressing the media at a special screening of the film organised by its makers in Chandigarh.

After watching the film, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini heaped praise on it, calling it "inspiring". He also commended the film's message and described it as a strong narrative of courage, compassion, duty, and humanity.

Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata becomes tax-free in Haryana

Addressing the media outside the film's screening event, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said, "I have said that such motivational films, which inspire us, should be watched by all of us. We will declare this 'tax-free' in Haryana because this inspires us and makes us feel our duties..."

Earlier, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta also lauded Kangana Ranaut's film, calling the actor's performance "magnificent". In her X post, she wrote, "Kangana Ji's impactful performance effectively conveys the film's emotions and message. Such films strengthen the values of service, sensitivity, and duty in society. Heartfelt best wishes to the entire team."

What is the story of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata?

Written and directed by Manoj Tapadia, the film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is set against the background of the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks, where hospital nurses shield over 400 patients inside Cama Hospital. Watch the trailer below:

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata: Cast details

Besides Kangana Ranaut, the film features Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra and Zahid Khan in key roles.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box office collection Day 2

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata collected Rs 1.45 crore across 1,956 shows on its second day. The overall Hindi occupancy of the film was recorded at 22.03%, with the highest of 29.92% at night, 25.54% in the evening and 22.38% in the afternoon shows. With this, the film's total collection stands at Rs 2.45 crore. It has grossed Rs 2.93 crore in India.

The film is co-produced by Kangana Ranaut, Shailesh R Singh, Dhaval Gada, Babita Ashiwal, and Adi Sharma.

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