Harshvardhan Rane ditches five stay in Uttarakhand, opts for basic accomodation

Actor Harshvardhan Rane is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film "Haseen Dillruba" in Uttarakhand, and he is trying his best to explore the local culture of the mountain state as much as possible. He even ditched his five-star hotel stay to move into a basic accommodation here.
According to a source, the hotel was 45 minutes away from the shoot location and Harshvardhan, who will be seen essaying the role of a river rafter in the film, wanted to save travel time, and rather use it to work out in the gym .
"This is true. While shooting I'd rather spend the limited time that we get in the gym, than travelling in a car to a five-star hotel," Harshvardhan said.
🎥 From the sets of Haseen Dillruba - "Tapsee just won the FILMFARE award for 'best actress (critics)' & Vikrant also was nominated for Best Actor (critics) a couple of years ago, it's such a delight to do watch them perform, I remember once on the set of Haseen Dillruba I felt "what in the world am I doing alongside such powerhouse performers' but then Vinil sir(director) made it all work like a charm, I want to thank him and Anand L Rai sir for choosing me, but honestly I just hope some of their(Tapsee & vikrant's) talent rubs off on me" haha #haseendillruba 🌹 @polyvynil @cypplofficial @kanika.d @timestalent @suchijaggi @reliablerani
A video is also doing the rounds on the Internet in which Harshvardhan can be seen working out at a gym along with a slew of local people.
Directed by Vinil Mathew, "Haseen Dillruba" is a murder mystery. It features actors Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles. Also, it is presented by Colour Yellow Productions, Eros International and T Series. Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma are producing the project.
🤷🏻♂️ Dunno what am I doing alongside these two mind-blowing @filmfare 'best actor' winners, guess I've been hired for my skills in attending and clapping at all awards where Taapsee & Vikrant win, & I am honoured to do so 🤗, go win a few more you talented human & #HaseenDillruba