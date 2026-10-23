Harshvardhan Rane's Silaa gets release date; to clash with Ice Age: Boiling Point

Zee Studios has announced February 5, 2027, as the theatrical release date for Silaa, directed by Omung Kumar and starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sadia Khateeb. Set against the landscapes of Kashmir and Vietnam, the film combines romance, mystery and action in a story centred on love and revenge.

The makers have also unveiled the film’s first poster, offering a glimpse of its expansive setting and intense tone. Harshvardhan plays Virat, a man whose love leads him into circumstances where survival becomes as important as finding the person he loves.

Harshvardhan Rane on playing Virat

Speaking about the role, Harshvardhan described Silaa as one of the most challenging and exciting projects of his acting career. He said the character has more to him than what initially meets the eye and is driven by love before unexpected circumstances push him into a fight for survival.

The actor also spoke about the physical and emotional demands of the film, including its action sequences and locations. What drew him to the story, he said, was its exploration of how far someone is willing to go for the person who means everything to them.

Omung Kumar on blending romance, mystery and action

Director Omung Kumar said the team wanted to create a film that takes audiences on a roller-coaster ride, bringing romance, action, mystery and adventure together in unexpected ways. He added that while the film's world is designed to feel expansive and visually striking, its emotional core remains central to the story. Kumar praised Harshvardhan’s intensity and physicality as Virat, while noting that Sadia Khateeb brings strength and depth to her character, Silaa.

Silaa is presented by Z Studios and produced by Zee Studios, Blue Lotus Pictures and Stark Entertainment, with Omung Kumar, Himanshu Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Dhananjay Singh and Vanita Garud Kumar as producers. Hemant Tiwari is the co-producer. The film will be released in cinemas on February 5, 2027.

Silla will clash with Ice Age: Boiling Point

Ice Age: Boiling Point, the sixth instalment in the Ice Age film franchise, is set to release in theatres on February 5, 2027. Directed by John C Donkin and produced by Lori Forte, the animated adventure will bring back fan-favourite characters Manny, Sid, Diego, Ellie, Buck and Scrat.

The film follows the herd into unexplored corners of the dangerous Lost World for a dinosaur- and lava-filled adventure. Ray Romano, John Leguizamo, Denis Leary, Queen Latifah and Simon Pegg will reprise their voice roles. The film marks the franchise’s return to cinemas after Ice Age: Collision Course (2016).

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