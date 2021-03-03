Harshdeep Kaur welcomes baby boy, introduces newborn son to fans as 'Junior Singh'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HARSHDEEP KAUR Harshdeep Kaur

Congratulations are in order as singer Harshdeep Kaur welcomes baby boy. Sharing the happy news on social media, the 'Kabira' singer posted a picture with her husband Mankeet Singh along with a heartfelt post. Introducing her newborn son as "Junior Singh", she captioned the photo as, "A little bit of heaven just came down to earth and has made us Mommy & Daddy. Our Junior ‘Singh’ has arrived & we couldn’t be happier!"

Soon after a number of celebrities rushed to the comment section to congratulate the couple. Amaal Malik wrote, "OMG I called it right! Can’t wait to spoil this cutie. congrats to you and mankeet." Neeti Mohan too congratulated the new parents by writing, "So proud of you @harshdeepkaurmusic , our newest mommy in town to have killed it at the labor room. Hellooooooo little one! Welcome into the world Mankeet junior. Mast can’t wait to you. Biggest hug."

Singer Harshdeep Kaur had announced her pregnancy last month on Twitter. "So excited to meet this little baby who is half me and half the one I love the most. Junior Kaur/Singh arriving in March 2021. Need your Blessings," the singer tweeted.

The "Kabira" singer had shared photographs with her husband Mankeet Singh, where she flaunts her baby bump with a smile, in a floral printed dress.

Harshdeep tied the knot with childhood friend Mankeet in a hush-hush ceremony on March 20, 2015. The wedding was attended by family and close friends.

Netizens showered love and best wishes for her, and wished her good health.